1 个月前
U.S. retail mall vacancies edge up in second quarter - Reis
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月28日 / 凌晨3点30分 / 1 个月前

U.S. retail mall vacancies edge up in second quarter - Reis

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. retail mall vacancies increased in the second quarter and rents were slightly higher, real estate research firm Reis Inc said in a report.

The national retail vacancy rate rose to 10 percent in the second quarter from 9.9 percent in the first quarter, partly due to new construction that was only partially absorbed by new leasing, Reis said.

The mall vacancy rate inched up 0.2 percent to 8.1 percent in the quarter from the earlier quarter due to confirmed closings of Macy's Inc stores, the research firm added.

Macy's has been closing underperforming stores and focusing on its digital business.

Net absorption, which is measured in terms of available retail space sold in the market during a certain time period, fell to 421,000 square feet in the quarter from 2 million square feet in the first quarter, the lowest level since 2011.

"The negative net absorption seen in June may be a harbinger of things to come in the next few quarters as more store closings will likely hit the statistics yielding negative net absorption," Barbara Denham, senior economist at Reis, said.

Asking rents increased 0.4 percent to $20.64 per square foot and effective rents increased 0.4 percent from the first quarter, according to the report.

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto

