FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Outgoing ProSiebenSat.1 CEO plays down digital TV threats
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
深度分析
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
国际财经
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月6日 / 中午11点34分 / 1 天前

CORRECTED-Outgoing ProSiebenSat.1 CEO plays down digital TV threats

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects to read 9 percent, paragraph 5)

MUNICH/FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The outgoing chief executive of Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE on Wednesday played down the threat to its TV business of digital rivals, describing its core advertising-driven operation as “robust”.

Thomas Ebeling, who is stepping down in February after a string of outlook downgrades, told investors that in any given minute 11 million people in Germany were watching traditional TV - and just 700,000 were viewing videos online.

“Life would be easier without Youtube, Netflix and the rest, but there is a really robust core in the TV business,” Ebeling told a capital markets day at which the Munich-based broadcaster unveiled a new, simplified structure.

Ebeling reeled off a series of slides showing that advertisers - including fast-moving consumer goods companies and even online giants like Amazon - love TV advertising. One day’s exposure on commercial television had the same impact as a two-week online campaign, he said.

Most German-speaking viewers preferred to watch sitcoms like Big Bang Theory, the U.S. hit that airs on the ProSieben channel, on scheduled TV. ProSieben’s content has an overlap of 9 percent with that of Netflix, Ebeling said. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Joern Poltz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below