Prysmian makes $30/share all-cash offer for General Cable
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
2017年12月4日 / 早上6点40分 / 1 天前

Prysmian makes $30/share all-cash offer for General Cable

1 分钟阅读

MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Italian cable maker Prysmian said on Monday it would buy General Cable for $30 per share in an all-cash deal valuing its Kentucky-based rival at around $3 billion, including debt and other liabilities.

The purchase price represents a premium of 38 percent to General Cable’s closing price on Friday of $21.80.

The deal, which is expected to close by the third quarter of next year, would create a group with combined sales of over 11 billion euros and adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) of around 930 million euros, the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

