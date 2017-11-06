FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PSA to cut Opel models, curb discounts - Frankfurter Allgemeine
焦点：特朗普称推动日本实行"互惠"贸易 两国联盟是亚洲安全基石
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普称推动日本实行"互惠"贸易 两国联盟是亚洲安全基石
焦点：沙特反贪行动扩大范围 更多王子与商人被捕
深度分析
焦点：沙特反贪行动扩大范围 更多王子与商人被捕
焦点：纽约联储总裁明年中将退休 美联储领导班子再添不确定性
深度分析
焦点：纽约联储总裁明年中将退休 美联储领导班子再添不确定性
2017年11月6日 / 下午2点03分 / 更新于 16 小时前

PSA to cut Opel models, curb discounts - Frankfurter Allgemeine

2 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - PSA Group plans to cut the number of models and rein in discounts at its Opel division, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Monday, without citing the source of its information.

The French carmaker is in the process of integrating Opel after buying it earlier this year from General Motors, a task which analysts say will lead to sweeping job cuts.

The chief executives of PSA and Opel will on Thursday present a turnaround plan for the German carmaker to return it to profitability over the next three years.

Under the plan, PSA CEO Carlos Tavares wants to rein in Opel’s practice of selling its cars at big discounts, for instance via so-called self-registrations, Frankfurter Allgemeine said, without being more specific.

Opel’s headquarters in Ruesselsheim near Frankfurt will become a centre for engineering and electrification at the German carmaker, the newspaper said.

PSA has already said it will use its own technology and vehicle platforms for future Opel models to cut costs and bring down emissions.

Emerging details of the PSA-Opel recovery programme reinforce the impression that PSA CEO Tavares plans to repeat a similar cost-cutting deal implemented years ago at the French group which at the time was wrestling with a prolonged European auto-market slump. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter)

