FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 27, 2018 / 3:27 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Opel board member Schumacher to leave carmaker

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - German carmaker Opel on Tuesday said it was looking to replace Ulrich Schumacher, board member responsible for personnel, who is leaving the company on Feb. 28.

Opel, which is in the process of being bought by French carmaker PSA Group, said a successor will be named as soon as possible.

“Ulrich Schumacher has led the transformation of Human Resources at Opel/Vauxhall in Europe in the last five years and developed the function into an important part of the company strategy,” Opel Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said.

In November, PSA Group Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said pledges to avoid forced layoffs at Opel will depend on the success of the planned restructuring of the loss-making German division. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Tom Sims)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below