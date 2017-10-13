FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-PSA says to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月13日 / 晚上10点21分 / 8 天前

UPDATE 1-PSA says to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port

2 分钟阅读

(Adds quotes, details)

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA on Friday said it would cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port in Britain by the end of the year to improve the production facility’s competitiveness.

PSA acquired the Opel and Vauxhall brands from General Motors Co in August, helping the carmaker leapfrog French rival Renault SA to become Europe’s second-ranked carmaker by sales.

“Facing challenging European market conditions and a declining passenger car market, Vauxhall needs to adjust production volumes at its Ellesmere Port production facility to the current level of demand and to improve its performance, in order to protect its future,” a PSA spokesman told Reuters.

The spokesman said the 400 job cuts - which amount to about a quarter of the facility’s staff - would be carried out via a voluntary redundancy plan.

This and a move towards a single-shift operation will be discussed with employees representatives over a 45-day period.

PSA is committed to the Opel Astra plant at Ellesmere Port, the spokesman added, while pointing that current manufacturing costs there were “significantly higher” than those of the benchmark plants of the PSA Group in France.

PSA’s Chief Executive Carlos Tavares had said last month that it was hard to decide upon the group’s strategy for Vauxhall given lack of clarity over Britain’s plans to leave the European Union.

The spokesman on Friday said PSA would be in a position to consider future investments once it has visibility on Britain’s future trading relationship with the EU and once the plant’s competitiveness has been addressed. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below