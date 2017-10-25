FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-FDA declines to approve PTC's Duchenne drug
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
2017年10月25日 / 下午5点36分 / 更新于 13 小时前

UPDATE 1-FDA declines to approve PTC's Duchenne drug

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details from FDA letter)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve PTC Therapeutics Inc’s experimental drug to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, saying an additional clinical trial would be needed to prove the drug works.

The company said on Wednesday that it strongly disagreed with the agency’s conclusions and plans to file a formal dispute next week. The drug, ataluren, is designed to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) caused by a mutation in the DMD gene known as a nonsense mutation.

The FDA’s decision comes after a panel of outside FDA advisors last month concluded that although the drug might work, the company would have to do more work to prove it.

The FDA’s own scientists formed similar conclusions saying the company had failed to prove the product worked, and that the company had diced data to try to extract a positive result, making the entire data set untrustworthy.

PTC’s shares, which fell nearly 14 percent to $16.81 after the FDA posted its initial review on Sept. 26, fell as low as $15.20 on Wednesday before rising 4 percent to $16.80 in midday trading.

Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; editing by Diane Craft

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
