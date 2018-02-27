FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 3:56 AM / a day ago

Punjab National Bank says scam may cost bank nearly $2 bln

1 分钟阅读

Feb 27 (Reuters) - India’s Punjab National Bank said late on Monday that the amount of fraudulent transactions involving the bank could go up by about $204 million in addition to the $1.77 billion it had earlier reported.

Earlier this month, the state-run bank said it detected unauthorised transactions of about $1.77 billion at one of its Mumbai branches.

Billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, owner of Gitanjali Gems Ltd, are suspected of colluding with two employees from Punjab National Bank in the fraud.

At least a dozen people - six from the bank and six more from Modi’s and Choksi’s companies - have been arrested. (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

