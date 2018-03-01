FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 1, 2018 / 5:05 AM / a day ago

Indian jeweller's bankrupt U.S. firm gets strong interest from buyers- court papers

1 分钟阅读

NEW DELHI, March 1 (Reuters) - A bankrupt U.S. firm of Indian jeweller Nirav Modi, who is accused of being involved in a $2 billion bank fraud in his home country, has received strong early expressions of interest from buyers, according to court filings.

Firestar Diamond Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Feb. 26 in the United States, following accusations that other firms led by Modi and his uncle colluded with officials of India’s Punjab National Bank to secure unauthorised loans starting 2011.

Indian investigators have subsequently attached or seized various assets belonging to Modi and his companies. Firestar is not named in the police complaint. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below