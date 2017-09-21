FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR looks to bid in $800 mln-plus auction of Britain's Pure Gym - Sky News
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月21日 / 上午10点59分 / 1 个月前

KKR looks to bid in $800 mln-plus auction of Britain's Pure Gym - Sky News

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity investment firm KKR & Co LP is going to bid in a 600 million-pound-plus ($800 million) auction of Britain’s largest chain of health and fitness clubs, Pure Gym IPO-PGYM.L, according to Sky News.

The fund operator KKR is among a group of financial investors that are set to make offers for the fitness chain ahead of a deadline on Thursday, Sky News said. (bit.ly/2flu2Qu)

Pure Gym’s sale comes over a year after it announced, and later cancelled a 190 million-pound initial public offer of shares due to “challenging IPO market conditions”.

The chain’s major shareholder CCMP Capital Advisors has controlled the chain since 2013 and overseen a period of growth and expansion. ($1 = 0.7412 pounds) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below