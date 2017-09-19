FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Website suspends Purplebricks reviews page after legal threats
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月19日 / 上午10点34分 / 1 个月前

Website suspends Purplebricks reviews page after legal threats

Alasdair Pal

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest independent estate agent reviews site allAgents has removed Purplebricks’ page after the online company questioned the authenticity of critical write-ups.

Purplebricks, which is expanding into the United States and Australia, has pitted its no-commission model against Britain’s traditional high street estate agents such as Foxtons and Countrywide.

“Due to repeated threats of legal action forcing the removal of content and negative reviews from our website, we have regrettably taken the unprecedented step in suspending the Purplebricks profile page until further notice,” allAgents said.

All but one of the reviews allAgents has been asked to remove, around half the total for Purplebricks, gave it the lowest one-star rating.

“Purplebricks is proud of its reputation and the quality of the service that it delivers,” the estate agent said on Tuesday.

Shares in Purplebricks have risen more than four-fold since it listed in December 2015 and it has made its consistently positive reviews a focus of its earnings reports.

AllAgents director Martin McKenzie said he believed the reviews queried by Purplebricks were genuine, and that it uses “stringent checks” including verifying email and IP addresses.

“Our business is founded on trust, and we will never let the impartiality of our reviews be compromised in any way,” he said. (Reporting by Alasdair Pal; editing by Alexander Smith)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below