Qatar to accept 4 Airbus A350s it previously cancelled - sources

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways plans to take delivery of four Airbus A350 airliners that it previously cancelled over aerospace supplier problems, industry sources told Reuters.

A deal over the four aircraft has been reached allowing the four planes, still in Qatar colours and parked in Toulouse, to be delivered “in the near future,” one of the sources said.

Qatar Airways could not be reached for comment.

An Airbus spokesman said: “It is our customers’ privilege to comment on their next deliveries”.

The cancellation of the four jets in July had dented the Airbus order book and left it with a headache over what to do with inventory worth $1.2 billion at list prices. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Alexander Cornwell; editing by Luke Baker)