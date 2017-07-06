FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月6日 / 中午11点48分 / 1 个月前

CORRECTED-Qatar Airways CEO says Airbus A350 delivery delays down to Airbus

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects headline and lead to reflect quote, removes reference to not scrapping orders)

DUBLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways said any delays with the delivery of the Airbus A350 long-haul jets are down to Airbus, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We are asking Airbus to deliver it faster," CEO Akbar al-Baker said at a Dublin news conference. "The delay is from Airbus."

Qatar Airways has previously said delivery delays by Airbus had forced to it push back expansion plans.

The Doha-based airline also recently ordered two Boeing 747-8 freighters, al-Baker said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries in Dublin, writing by Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)

