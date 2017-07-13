FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 天前
Qatar Airways to go ahead with American Airlines stake buy despite codeshare ending
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月13日

Qatar Airways to go ahead with American Airlines stake buy despite codeshare ending

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

DOHA, July 13 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways Chief Executive said on Thursday the airline still planned to buy a stake in American Airlines despite the U.S. carrier ending a code-share agreement between the two companies.

American Airlines on Wednesday said it was ending its code-share agreements with Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways. Separately, it said Qatar Airways had withdrawn and refiled its notification to buy a stake in the U.S. carrier.

"Our stock purchase request and filing is going ahead as normal. We had to clarify certain questions of the regulator, which we compiled with," Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker told reporters in Doha. (Reporting by Tom Finn in Doha, writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

