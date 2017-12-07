Qatar buys Rafale fighter jets and Airbus planes from France

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Qatar on Thursday agreed to buy 12 additional Dassault Aviation-made Rafale fighters with an option for 36 more, and said it would buy 50 Airbus a321neo planes with an option for a further 30, according to a document sent to Reuters.

Qatar also awarded a French rail consortium, comprised of RATP and SNCF, the contract to build and operate the metro system in the Qatari capital of Doha, and said it intended to buy to buy 490 armoured vehicles from defence firm Nexter. (Reporting by Jean Baptiste-Vey; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)