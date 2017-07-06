FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
Qatar Airways aims to start buying American Airlines shares "soon"
2017年7月6日 / 上午11点08分 / 1 个月前

Qatar Airways aims to start buying American Airlines shares "soon"

Conor Humphries

1 分钟阅读

DUBLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said on Thursday the Doha-based carrier would soon start buying shares in American Airlines "depending on the share price."

The state-owned company notified American Airlines last month that it was interested in buying up to 10 percent of its shares.

Al-Baker told reporters in Dublin that Qatar Airways would buy up to 4.75 percent, despite a cool response given last month by the American Airlines CEO to its plan, once it has regulatory approval. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

