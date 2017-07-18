FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 天前
Qatar Islamic Bank hit by deposit outflow, while profit rises
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 下午1点41分 / 18 天前

Qatar Islamic Bank hit by deposit outflow, while profit rises

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) was hit by a 6.9 billion riyals ($1.9 billion) deposit outflow in the second quarter, which analysts said could be linked to Qatar's rift with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

Some foreign banks have scaled back new business with Qatar since the four Arab nations cut diplomatic ties with the country and imposed economic sanctions on it on June 5, while state-owned Qatar Investment Authority has placed deposits with some local banks to help ease liquidity.

QIB also reported an 8.3 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations, which was in line with analysts' forecasts. But the bank did not comment on the diplomatic crisis in its results statement.

"The out-flux may have been related to withdrawal of deposits from other Gulf Cooperation Council countries post the strained diplomatic ties or it may be an usual outflow of deposits, after the bank witnessed a strong 8 billion riyals of inflow in the first quarter," Chiradeep Ghosh, banking analyst at Bahrain's Securities & Investment Company (SICO), said.

QIB is considered one of the banks most dependent on funding from its Gulf neighbours, obtaining 24 percent of its funding and 24 percent of deposits from the rest of the GCC, according to research published last month by Goldman Sachs.

Customer deposits at the bank reached 97 billion riyals at the end of June, up 2 percent from the previous year period, but down 6.6 percent from the previous quarter.

QIB made a net profit of 609.7 million riyals during the three months to June 30, compared with 562.9 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, Reuters calculated from financial statements in the absence of a quarterly breakdown.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average a quarterly net profit of 562.8 million riyals.

QIB, which in May completed the issue of a $750 million sukuk, posted net profit of 1.17 billion riyals for the six month period, 10 percent higher than the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse statement.

Financing activities reached 110 billion riyals at the end of June, up by 13.6 percent from the year earlier period. ($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Alexander Smith)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below