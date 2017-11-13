FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103 billion takeover proposal
2017年11月13日 / 下午1点59分 / 1 天前

Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103 billion takeover proposal

1 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc on Monday rejected rival Broadcom Ltd’s $103 billion takeover bid, saying the offer “dramatically” undervalued the U.S. company.

“After a comprehensive review, conducted in consultation with our financial and legal advisors, the Board has concluded that Broadcom’s proposal dramatically undervalues Qualcomm and comes with significant regulatory uncertainty,” Qualcomm’s Presiding Director Tom Horton said in a statement.

Broadcom made its unsolicited bid last week in its efforts to become the dominant supplier of chips used in the 1.5 billion or so smartphones expected to be sold around the world this year.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Qualcomm would rebuff the $70 per share offer, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

