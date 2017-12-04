FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Broadcom plans to nominate 11 members to Qualcomm's board
2017年12月4日 / 中午12点20分 / 更新于 19 小时前

REFILE-Broadcom plans to nominate 11 members to Qualcomm's board

1 分钟阅读

(Refiles to remove URGENT tag from headline)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom Ltd said on Monday it planned to nominate a slate of 11 independent members to the board of U.S. semiconductor firm Qualcomm Inc.

Broadcom’s move comes after Qualcomm rejected its $103 billion cash-and-stock bid last month.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Broadcom would take its first formal step on Monday toward a hostile bid to take over Qualcomm by unveiling a plan to nominate board members, according to people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

