UPDATE 1-Broadcom explores deal to buy Qualcomm-Bloomberg

(Adds background on NXP, share prices)

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd is exploring a deal to buy smartphone chip maker Qualcomm Inc and is speaking to advisers, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

No final decisions have been made and there is no guarantee a deal will go ahead, Bloomberg said. bloom.bg/2h8pnlS

Shares of Qualcomm jumped 18 percent, while Broadcom’s stock climbed 3.5 percent on Friday afternoon.

The news comes at a time when Qualcomm is already in the process of completing its $38 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV. Shares of NXP fell 3 percent.

Qualcomm declined to comment, while Broadcom did not immediately respond.

The report also comes when Qualcomm faces a multi-national legal battle with Apple Inc over Qualcomm’s licensing terms to Apple. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)