FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Broadcom explores deal to buy Qualcomm-Bloomberg
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月3日 / 晚上6点18分 / 更新于 8 小时前

UPDATE 1-Broadcom explores deal to buy Qualcomm-Bloomberg

1 分钟阅读

(Adds background on NXP, share prices)

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd is exploring a deal to buy smartphone chip maker Qualcomm Inc and is speaking to advisers, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

No final decisions have been made and there is no guarantee a deal will go ahead, Bloomberg said. bloom.bg/2h8pnlS

Shares of Qualcomm jumped 18 percent, while Broadcom’s stock climbed 3.5 percent on Friday afternoon.

The news comes at a time when Qualcomm is already in the process of completing its $38 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV. Shares of NXP fell 3 percent.

Qualcomm declined to comment, while Broadcom did not immediately respond.

The report also comes when Qualcomm faces a multi-national legal battle with Apple Inc over Qualcomm’s licensing terms to Apple. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below