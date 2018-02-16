FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 1:23 PM / 更新于 20 hours ago

Qualcomm says open to talks with Broadcom for better offer

1 分钟阅读

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc is open to discussing a buyout offer from Broadcom Ltd that “reflects the true value” of the chipmaker and better addresses concerns about regulatory hurdles to a deal, the company said on Friday.

Qualcomm and Broadcom executives met for the first time on Feb. 14 to discuss the existing acquisition offer.

Qualcomm’s board maintained its view that Broadcom’s existing $121 billion proposal materially undervalues the company and has an unacceptably high level of risk, and is not in the best interests of its stockholders. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

