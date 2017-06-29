FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月内
EU antitrust regulators halt Qualcomm, NXP deal review
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 下午1点07分 / 1 个月内

EU antitrust regulators halt Qualcomm, NXP deal review

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - EU antitrust authorities have halted their scrutiny of Qualcomm's $38 billion bid for NXP Semiconductors after the companies failed to provide relevant information.

The European Commission opened a full-scale investigation on June 9 and had been scheduled to decide on the deal by Oct. 17.

"Once the missing information is supplied by the parties, the clock is re-started and the deadline for the Commission's decision is then adjusted accordingly," the EU competition authority said in an email.

Qualcomm, which supplies chips to Android smartphone makers and Apple, declined to comment.

The deal will make it the leading supplier to the fast growing automotive chip market following the deal, the largest in the semiconductor industry.

The EU competition enforcer had voiced concerns about the merged company's ability to squeeze out rivals and hike prices when it kicked off its investigation.

One worry is the company's ability to bundle its products, excluding rivals in baseband chipsets and near field communication (NFC) chips. Other concerns include reduced competition in semiconductors used in cars.

U.S. antitrust enforcers cleared the deal unconditionally in April.

Qualcomm may have to offer concessions to secure EU approval. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by David Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below