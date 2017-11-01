FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qualcomm profit sinks nearly 90 pct
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 晚上8点14分 / 更新于 10 小时前

Qualcomm profit sinks nearly 90 pct

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Inc reported a 89.5 percent slump in quarterly profit on Wednesday as the company’s ongoing patent battle with Apple Inc hurt both its licensing and chips business.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $168 million, or 11 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 24, from $1.60 billion, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4.5 percent to $5.91 billion. (bit.ly/2z5MwMB) (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below