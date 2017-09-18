FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China-based Qudian Inc files for IPO
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月18日 / 晚上10点32分 / 1 个月前

China-based Qudian Inc files for IPO

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - China-based online credit provider Qudian Inc said on Monday it has filed for an initial public offering of up to $750 million of class A ordinary shares represented by American Depository Shares (ADSs), according to an SEC filing.

The shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "QD", according to the regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2yl2wHp)

In the three months ended March 31, Qudian facilitated about RMB16.7 billion (US$2.4 billion) in transactions to 4.8 million active borrowers.

Morgan Stanley & Co, Credit Suisse Securities (USA), Citigroup Global Markets Inc, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Ltd, UBS Securities, Stifel, Nicolaus and Company Inc and Needham & Co are serving as underwriters.

Qudian plans to use net proceeds for strategic acquisitions and marketing and borrower engagement. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru)

