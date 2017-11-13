FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Questerre seeks output growth as Q3 net loss widens
频道
专题
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
路透精英汇
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
深度分析
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
国际财经
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月13日 / 早上6点14分 / 2 天前

Questerre seeks output growth as Q3 net loss widens

2 分钟阅读

OSLO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas firm Questerre said in its Q3 earnings report:

* Q3 revenues $5.4 million vs year-ago $4.1 million

* Q3 net loss $2.6 million vs loss $1.0 million

* Q3 adjusted funds flow from operation $1.9 million vs $1.4 million

* Q3 output rose to 1,643 barrels of oil equivalents per day from year-ago 1,275 boe/d

* If company continues to drill more wells at Kakwa, it could see “another major increase in production” by next December

* Says draft regulations released this quarter are another milestone towards developing its Utica shale discovery in Quebec ... company could return to the Utica field sometime in late 2018 or early 2019

* Says working to make the economics for its much larger project in Jordan equally compelling at current oil prices

* Says production in Kakwa and Antler underpins its project base: “We are continuing to build this base as a source of future value through additional drilling and acquisitions where prudent”

* We expect this will also provide us with near term cash flow and production growth (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below