FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rabobank takes 310 million euro provision over expected U.S. settlement
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜重新开通边境热线 特朗普称他的核按钮比朝鲜威力更大
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜重新开通边境热线 特朗普称他的核按钮比朝鲜威力更大
焦点：美国以国家安全为由阻止马云旗下的蚂蚁金服收购速汇金
深度分析
焦点：美国以国家安全为由阻止马云旗下的蚂蚁金服收购速汇金
投机客在12月26日当周增持比特币空头仓位--CFTC
国际财经
投机客在12月26日当周增持比特币空头仓位--CFTC
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 2, 2018 / 7:12 PM / 更新于 14 hours ago

Rabobank takes 310 million euro provision over expected U.S. settlement

1 分钟阅读

AMSTERDAM, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Rabobank, the Dutch cooperative bank, said on Tuesday it has taken a 310 million euro ($373 million) provision in the fourth quarter of 2017, ahead of an expected settlement with the U.S. government.

In a statement, the Dutch bank said its U.S. unit has been under investigation since 2013 by the U.S. Department of Justice over possible violations of the Bank Secrecy Act “and other regulations and statutes in relation to its historical anti-money laundering compliance program.”

Rabobank said the settlement will likely include a guilty plea by its U.S. unit to a single offence related to former employees’ withholding of information from the regulator nearly five years ago.

Rabobank said it expects the U.S. investigation to conclude in the first quarter of 2018 but that talks with various authorities are still ongoing. ($1 = 0.8300 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Adrian Croft)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below