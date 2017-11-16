FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's Bpost finalises purchase of U.S. e-commerce firm Radial
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
2017年11月16日

Belgium's Bpost finalises purchase of U.S. e-commerce firm Radial

BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Bpost, Belgium’s national postal deliverer, said on Thursday it had finalised the purchase of U.S.-based e-commerce service provider Radial .

Bpost said it had received all the necessary approvals from competition authorities and that the acquisition would also bring know-how in e-commerce services, including payment, tax and fraud protection and custom care for brands and retailers.

“In finalizing this acquisition, Bpost takes a great leap forward in becoming a leading player in the e-commerce logistics business in the Benelux, Europe, North America and throughout the world,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar, editing by David Evans)

