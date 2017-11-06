FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen sets up new compliance department, CFO to step down
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月6日 / 早上7点32分 / 1 天前

Raiffeisen sets up new compliance department, CFO to step down

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Raiffeisen is establishing a new risk and compliance department and said on Monday finance chief Marcel Zoller will leave the cooperative banking group next year.

It comes a day after its former CEO, Pierin Vincenz, said Switzerland’s financial watchdog FINMA had opened an investigation against him related to his handling of conflicts of interest while with Raiffeisen. Vincenz also said FINMA was investigating Raiffeisen.

Raiffeisen, Switzerland’s third-biggest bank, said Chief Financial Officer Zoller will be replaced on Jan. 1 by Christian Poerschke, currently head of its services department. ‍​ (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by John Miller)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below