FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Polish regulator insists on Raiffeisen Polish unit listing
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月7日 / 凌晨5点39分 / 1 个月前

Polish regulator insists on Raiffeisen Polish unit listing

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

WARSAW, July 7 (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is still obliged to float its Polish unit although it was unable to find investors to back its initial public offering, the financial sector regulator, KNF, said late on Thursday.

RBI was due to sell a 15 percent stake in an IPO to fulfil a commitment to the Polish regulator, which demands lenders are listed to ensure better transparency and safety of Poland's banking sector.

On Thursday Raiffeisen decided to postpone the offering. According to sources demand was weak even at a hefty discount of 0.6 to the book value, pricing the stake at 126 million euros ($143.83 million).

"KNF is concerned with the information that the Raiffeisen Bank Polska shares' sale failed," KNF said in a statement.

"KNF will take necessary steps to ensure that bank shares are floated on the Warsaw stock exchange with free float at 15 percent or higher," it said.

Raiffeisen pushed last month for the listing to be postponed, arguing there was insufficient demand for a stake in a bank that is forced to set a large amount of capital aside for a portfolio of mortgages denominated in Swiss francs. It also wanted more time for a cost-cutting programme to take effect.

But the regulator stuck by its demand that the listing take place, having already granted Raiffeisen a one-year extension last year. ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below