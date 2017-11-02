FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ralph Lauren's quarterly revenue slips past estimates
2017年11月2日 / 中午12点20分 / 更新于 1 天前

Ralph Lauren's quarterly revenue slips past estimates

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp’s quarterly revenue on Thursday edged past Wall Street estimates, as it sold more full-price apparel and saw higher demand in the United Kingdom.

The New York-based company’s net income rose to $143.8 million or $1.75 per share in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from $45.7 million or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 9 percent to $1.67 billion, hurt in part by its decision to pull back from department stores and factory outlets. Analysts on average had expected $1.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

