Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp reported a quarterly loss on Thursday as the luxury apparel maker incurred a $231 million charge due to the recent U.S. tax overhaul.

The New York-based company reported a net loss of $81.8 million or $1 per share in the third quarter ended Dec. 30, compared with a profit of $81.3 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell to $1.64 billion from $1.71 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)