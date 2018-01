WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co was awarded a $2.3 billion U.S. defense contract for engineering services to support the Patriot anti-missile system through Jan. 31, 2023, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The contract is for ongoing support of software and to refresh the system for obsolescence. It includes support of systems outside the continental United States as well as partner-country systems, the Pentagon said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)