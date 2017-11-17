FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raytheon gets OK for $10.5 bln Patriot sale to Poland -Pentagon
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月17日 / 晚上8点21分 / 更新于 1 小时前

Raytheon gets OK for $10.5 bln Patriot sale to Poland -Pentagon

1 分钟阅读

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department approved a possible $10.5 billion sale of Raytheon Co’s Patriot missile defense system to Poland, the Pentagon said on Friday.

NATO member Poland has sped up efforts to overhaul its military following Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and in response to Moscow’s renewed military and political assertiveness in the region.

Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said in March that Poland expected to sign a deal with Raytheon to buy the Patriot missile defense system by the end of the year. (Reporting by Mike Stone Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below