FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Royal Bank of Canada joins list of globally important banks
频道
专题
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
半岛局势
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国财经
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
时事要闻
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 下午2点57分 / 更新于 19 小时前

Royal Bank of Canada joins list of globally important banks

2 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada has joined a list of lenders deemed important to the stability of the world’s financial system, becoming the first Canadian back to join the global group of 30 required to hold extra capital.

The annual list of globally systemically important banks (G-SIBs) was issued on Tuesday by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), which was established after the 2007-09 global financial crisis to protect the world from future such shocks.

RBC said on Tuesday that it already meets a requirement for G-SIBs to hold an additional 1 percentage point capital buffer and does not expect any impact on its capital position as a result of the change.

Shares in RBC were up 0.3 percent in early trading.

Canada’s banking regulator said the G-SIB designation and subsequent increased regulatory expectations were designed to reduce the likelihood of a banking failure and the potential impact that a failure would have on the global economy.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said RBC was well-positioned to meet the G-SIB requirements, which come into effect in January 2019.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Susan Thomas

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below