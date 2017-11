Nov 13 (Reuters) - RBC Investor & Treasury Services (I&TS), a Royal Bank of Canada unit, appointed David Brown managing director and head of global client coverage, Australia.

Brown previously worked at J.P. Morgan as executive director in sales and relationship management in Australia.

He will report to David Travers, who is managing director and head of I&TS. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)