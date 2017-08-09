FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天内
MOVES-RBC takes Jelic for SSA DCM
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月9日 / 上午11点04分 / 4 天内

MOVES-RBC takes Jelic for SSA DCM

Helene Durand

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - Royal Bank of Canada has hired Andrea Jelic to work in its sovereign, supranational and agency debt capital markets business according to market sources.

Jelic joins from HSBC where she had worked since July 2011 according to her LinkedIn profile. She has not replied to requests for comment. HSBC has declined to comment.

RBC has been bolstering its European debt capital markets franchise in recent months and Jelic will help fill the gap left by Alex Caridia who moved from London to Toronto to be head of government finance.

The Canadian bank recently hired Peter Riera, also from HSBC, to lead its UK FIG debt capital markets origination effort. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below