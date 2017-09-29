FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBC CEO McKay says AI helping to curb credit card fraud
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月28日 / 晚上10点25分 / 20 天前

RBC CEO McKay says AI helping to curb credit card fraud

1 分钟阅读

(Repeats to fix story slug; no changes to headline or text)

TORONTO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada’s chief executive, Dave McKay, said on Thursday that artificial intelligence (AI) is helping the bank reduce credit card fraud, and he said the bank expects to use blockchain technology in its loyalty programs next year.

McKay said in a Reuters Newsmaker interview with Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen Adler that the bank is spending over C$10 million ($8.04 million) a year on artificial intelligence. ($1 = 1.2432 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Leslie Adler)

