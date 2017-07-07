FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
RBC raises fixed-term mortgage rates by 20 basis points
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月7日

RBC raises fixed-term mortgage rates by 20 basis points

July 6 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada said it boosted interest rates on its fixed-term mortgages by 20 basis points, ahead of an anticipated increase in the benchmark interest rate by Canada's central bank.

The new two-year rate is 2.54 percent while the three-year rate is 2.64 percent and the five-year rate is 2.84 percent, for mortgages with amortization periods of 25 years or less.

"This rate increase reflects recent activity by competitors, and the current costs that we incur for funds on the wholesale market as well as other costs and market considerations," RBC spokeswoman Jill Anzarut said in a statement.

The Globe and Mail had earlier reported about RBC's fixed-term mortgages rates hike.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Lisa Shumaker

