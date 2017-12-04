FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-RBC I&TS bolsters Australia operation with senior hire
2017年12月4日 / 上午10点50分 / 1 天前

MOVES-RBC I&TS bolsters Australia operation with senior hire

1 分钟阅读

Dec 4 (Reuters) - RBC Investor & Treasury Services (I&TS), a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, appointed Marian Azer as managing director, head of I&TS product management, Asia Pacific, and chief operating officer, global client coverage, Australia.

Azer will report to David Travers, head of I&TS Australia and Paul Stillabower, global head of product management.

She joins RBC with more than 20 years of experience in financial services and was previously head of product, investor services at J.P. Morgan Chase. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

