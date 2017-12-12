FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBR Capital Advisors eyes increasing shift to shareholder activism
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
中国财经
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年12月12日 / 早上8点42分 / 2 天前

RBR Capital Advisors eyes increasing shift to shareholder activism

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Swiss hedge fund operator and Credit Suisse investor RBR Capital Advisors may shift its focus to a greater concentration on shareholder activism, it said on Tuesday.

It was responding to a report by the Financial Times citing unnamed sources saying that RBR, run by financier Rudolf Bohli, may close two long-short equity funds and redirect investments into the special situations fund which has invested more than 100 million Swiss francs ($101 million) in Credit Suisse.

RBR has in total around 250 million francs in investments.

“RBR Capital Advisors is currently reviewing its focus with the goal of concentrating in future on shareholder activism. Nothing has been definitely decided,” a spokesman said.

$1 = 0.9908 Swiss francs Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields and John Revill

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below