BRIEF-RBS to pay more than $44 mln, enter U.S nonprosecution agreement over trading

Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. ATTORNEY SAYS SETTLEMENT RELATES TO RBS’ FRAUDULENT TRADING THROUGH ITS NOW-DEFUNCT U.S. ABS, MBS AND CMBS TRADING GROUP U.S. ATTORNEY SAYS AFFECTED CUSTOMERS INCLUDED FIRMS AFFILIIATED WITH RECIPIENTS OF FEDERAL BAILOUT MONEY THROUGH TROUBLED ASSET RELIEF PROGRAM U.S. ATTORNEY SAYS SETTLEMENT ADDRESSES ONLY RBS’ CORPORATE CRIMINAL LIABILITY, AND THAT A CRIMINAL PROBE OF INDIVIDUALS ASSOCIATED WITH BANK‘S TRADING REMAINS OPEN RBS SECURITIES ENTERS NONPROSECUTION AGREEMENT WITH U.S., TO PAY $35 MLN PENALTY AND MORE THAN $9 MLN RESTITUTION TO CUSTOMERS -- U.S. ATTORNEY IN CONNECTICUT