4 天前
2017年8月10日 / 早上8点34分 / 4 天前

UPDATE 1-MOVES-NatWest Markets bolsters FIG franchise with Scalongne hire

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Updates with Scalongne reporting lines)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - NatWest Markets has hired Barbara Scalongne to work as a director in its financial institution origination and solutions business, Spain.

Scalongne joins from Mediobanca, where she was a director working on Iberia and France coverage, according to her LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, she was a vice-president at Credit Suisse. She will start at the beginning of October.

The appointment was confirmed by a NatWest Markets, the investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Scotland.

The UK lender has been building out its financial institutions group debt capital markets franchise in recent months and most notably hired James Marriott, head of FIG DCM for Europe, Middle East and Africa at UBS.

Scalongne will report to Marriott who also joins in October and will be responsible to drive NatWest's financial institutions capital markets business in EMEA, including securitisations, covered Bonds and bank capital.

She will also report into Patricio Silva, head of Iberia, financial institutions origination and solutions. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright; Alex Chambers)

