FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS to pay more than $44 mln to settle U.S. trading fraud probe
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 下午3点28分 / 更新于 1 天前

RBS to pay more than $44 mln to settle U.S. trading fraud probe

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - A unit of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has agreed to pay more than $44 million and enter a non-prosecution agreement to settle a U.S. criminal probe into fraudulent trading through a now-defunct bond trading group.

The settlement was announced on Thursday by U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly in Connecticut.

RBS Securities Inc will pay a $35 million fine, plus at least $9.09 million of restitution to affected customers, including recipients of federal bailout money, Daly said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below