TORONTO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s Rogers Communications Inc said on Thursday that the chairman of its board, Alan Horn, will step down effective Jan. 1 and be replaced by Edward Rogers, the company’s current deputy chair and son of founder Ted Rogers.

His sister, Melinda Rogers, will become deputy chair of the family-controlled cable, telecom and media company, Rogers said in a statement. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Diane Craft)