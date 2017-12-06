FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年12月6日 / 凌晨5点18分 / 1 天前

Rogers considering sale of Blue Jays, Cogeco stake - Bloomberg

1 分钟阅读

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom company Rogers Communications Inc is looking to sell assets such as the baseball team Toronto Blue Jays and a stake in media company Cogeco Inc, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing Chief Financial Officer Tony Staffieri.

The asset sale plan is to free up capital for other investments, though no deal is imminent, Staffieri said at the UBS Global Media and Communications conference in New York. bloom.bg/2ir2BTr

Rogers still wants rights to sports programming but doesn’t have to own a team to have that, Staffieri said, referring to the company’s 12-year deal with the National Hockey League.

Rogers and Cogeco were not immediately available for a comment. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

