FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rogers Communications' quarterly profit more than doubles
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 上午11点11分 / 2 天内

Rogers Communications' quarterly profit more than doubles

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom company Rogers Communications Inc’s quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by strength in its wireless unit, as it added the highest number of postpaid subscribers in eight years.

The Toronto-based company’s net income rose to C$467 million ($375 million), or 91 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$220 million, or 43 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.58 billion from C$3.49 billion.

$1 = 1.2451 Canadian dollars Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below