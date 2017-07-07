FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
MOVES-Hedge fund Man Group names co-CEOs for its investment management unit
2017年7月7日

MOVES-Hedge fund Man Group names co-CEOs for its investment management unit

July 7 (Reuters) - UK-based hedge fund Man Group PLC said it promoted Antoine Forterre and Matthew Sargaison as co-CEOs of Man AHL, its diversified quantitative investment management unit.

The company also said Man AHL's deputy CIO and co-head of Research Nick Granger has been made the chief information officer, while Kate Straker has been appointed COO of Man AHL.

While Forterre most recently served as the chief operating officer of Man AHL, Sargaison was previously CIO of the unit. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

