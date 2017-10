Sept 25 (Reuters) - Red Hat Inc reported a 20.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the Linux operating system distributor benefited from higher demand for its products targeting hybrid cloud.

Net income rose to $96.9 million, or 53 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 31, from $58.8 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue rose to $723.4 million from $599.8 million. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)