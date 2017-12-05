FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cineworld to buy U.S. peer Regal Entertainment for $3.6 bln
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
国际财经
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
深度分析
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月5日 / 早上7点41分 / 1 天前

Cineworld to buy U.S. peer Regal Entertainment for $3.6 bln

1 分钟阅读

Dec 5 (Reuters) - British movie theatre operator Cineworld Group Plc said on Tuesday it reached an agreement to buy U.S. peer Regal Entertainment Group for $3.6 billion.

The deal value of $23 per Regal share represents a premium of 12 percent to Regal’s closing price on Monday and implies an enterprise value of $5.8 billion.

Regal share have risen 13.6 percent since Reuters first reported in November that Cineworld approached Regal for a potential merger. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below