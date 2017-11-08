FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Regeneron's quarterly profit tops estimates on Eylea sales
频道
专题
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
众泰汽车与福特成立纯电动乘用车合资公司 总投资50亿元
中国财经
众泰汽车与福特成立纯电动乘用车合资公司 总投资50亿元
英国国际发展大臣Patel辞职 特雷莎·梅政府面临新考验
时事要闻
英国国际发展大臣Patel辞职 特雷莎·梅政府面临新考验
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 中午12点00分 / 更新于 14 小时前

UPDATE 1-Regeneron's quarterly profit tops estimates on Eylea sales

1 分钟阅读

(Compares with estimates; adds details on Eylea share)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher sales of its flagship eye treatment Eylea.

Eylea, which is used to treat macular degeneration and other eye disorders that cause age-related vision loss, raked in $953 million in U.S. sales in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, beating consensus estimates of $935 million, according to Barclays.

Excluding items, Regeneron earned $3.99 per share, above the analysts’ average estimate of $3.85, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The U.S. biotechnology company said net income rose to $388.3 million, or $3.32 per share, in the third quarter from $264.8 million, or $2.27 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, which includes collaboration revenue from partners Sanofi SA and Bayer AG, rose to $1.50 billion from $1.22 billion. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below